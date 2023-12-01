Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE DateSheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet Likely in December; Expected Date, Time and Direct Link
live

CBSE DateSheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet Likely in December; Expected Date, Time and Direct Link

The CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam Datesheet 2024 is expected to be announced in the first week of December 2023. No official statement has been issued by the CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Published: December 1, 2023 12:45 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE DateSheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet Likely in December; Expected Date, Time and Direct Link

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the detailed subject-wise CBSE datesheet for the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior School Certificate Theory Examination (Class XII). The CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam Datesheet 2024 is expected to be announced in the first week of December 2023. No official statement has been issued by the CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj. Stay tuned to this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on the CBSE Datesheet, exam pattern, and other details here.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Dec 1, 2023 1:09 PM IST
    CBSE DateSheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet Likely in December; Expected Date, Time and Direct Link
    To check the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) datesheet, you can follow these steps:
    CBSE Official Website: Visit the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) or the CBSE examination portal (cbse.nic.in).
    Look for ‘Examination’ Section: Navigate through the website to find the ‘Examination’ or ‘Examination/Results’ section. This section often contains information about exams, datesheets, and related notifications.
    Find the Datesheet Section: Once you’re in the Examination section, look for the ‘Datesheet’ or ‘Examination Datesheet’ option. This section usually holds information about the datesheets for different classes and exams conducted by CBSE.
    Select Your Exam: Click on the relevant link for the specific exam you’re looking for (like Class 10 or Class 12 board exams).
    Download or View: The datesheet will usually be available in PDF format. You can download the PDF file to view the complete datesheet for your chosen exam.
  • Dec 1, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    CBSE DateSheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet Likely in December; Expected Date, Time and Direct Link

    The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the detailed subject-wise CBSE datesheet for the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior School Certificate Theory Examination (Class XII).

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.