CBSE Board Exams 2024: No Extension of Last Date For Filling up Class 10th, 12th LOC Form; Board Issues Statement

CBSE LOC Submission 2023 Last Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released an important circular, directing all the heads of schools to complete their submission of the List of Ca

CBSE LOC Submission 2023 Last Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released an important circular, directing all the heads of schools to complete their submission of the List of Candidates(LOC) for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24 on time. “Staff engaged for filling up of details should also be made aware of all the guidelines which are laid down in the said circular to avoid mistakes,” the Board in an official notification said. Students and Heads of Schools can go through the official website – https://www.cbse.gov.in.

The submission of correct data of the students is highly important to avoid future problems to the candidates. The schools are therefore requested to plan the timely submission of data of the students. In addition to it, they must ensure that the filled-in data is correct.

