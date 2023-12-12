Home

Will CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2024 Clash With JEE Main Session 2? Here’s What Examination Controller Has to Say

CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2024 Vs JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning from February 15. As per the official board examination schedule for 2024, the CBSE 10th board exams are set to be held from February 15 to March 13, 2024. Simultaneously, the CBSE 12th board exams for 2024 are scheduled to take place between February 15 and April 2, 2024. Following the conclusion of the 12th board exams, many students proceed to appear for the JEE Main exam, marking a significant transition from school-based assessments to national-level competitive exams for admission into engineering programs. But will CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2024 Clash With JEE Main Session 2(April Session) Schedule? To know more, read here.

“While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is a sufficient gap between the two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding the schedule for class 12,” Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject exams fall on the same date,” he added.

