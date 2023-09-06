Home

Education

CBSE Datesheet 2024: Will CBSE Conduct Board Exam Twice A Year? Here’s What We Know So Far

CBSE Datesheet 2024: Will CBSE Conduct Board Exam Twice A Year? Here’s What We Know So Far

CBSE Datesheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to conduct the board examination for Class 10th and Class 12th in the month of February 2024. Going by the official notif

CBSE Board Exams 2024: From Class 10th Date Sheet, Sample Paper to Preparation Tips; Check Updates Here

CBSE Datesheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to conduct the board examination for Class 10th and Class 12th in the month of February 2024. Going by the official notification(dated July 12), the board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from February 15, 2024. A detailed subject-wise CBSE date sheet is expected to be released in the month of December. However, no official statement has been made by the CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. After the new recommendations made in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF), students are left confused about whether CBSE will also conduct the board examination twice a year or not. Go through this article to know whether CBSE will conduct the board examination twice a year or not.

Trending Now

Quick Brief: CBSE Board Exam And NCF Recommendations

Board exams twice a year, mandatory studying of Indian languages and increased number of minimum subjects for classes 9-12 are some of the recommendations made in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The NCF has been prepared according to the new National Education Policy (NEP) by the national steering committee, headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan.

You may like to read

CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023

Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the timetable for Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) soon at – cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. While the Board will conduct the examination in February, an exact and detailed subject-wise schedule is expected to be released in December 2023. At present, CBSE Registration is underway for classes 10th and classes 12th. The last date to submit the LOC application is September 18, 2023. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on the CBSE Datesheet.

National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and its Recommendation

Board exams twice a year, mandatory studying of Indian languages and increased number of minimum subjects for classes 9-12 are among the recommendations made in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The NCF has been prepared according to the new National Education Policy (NEP) by the national steering committee, headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan. As per the NCF document accessed by news agency PTI, board examinations will be conducted twice a year and students will get an option to retain their best score. Ministry of Education released the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Will CBSE Conduct Board Exam Twice A Year? List of Changes CBSE has Made in its Exam Pattern

According to the PTI report dated April, the CBSE has revamped its assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams to be conducted in 2024 by introducing more Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and reducing the weightage for questions requiring short or long answers, according to officials. The move is aimed at progressively aligning assessment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations, they said, PTI reported. The change, however, might be limited to 2023-24 academic session only as the board exams are likely to be reformed next year with the introduction of new National Curriculum Framework (NCF). “The National Education Policy, 2020, has affirmed the need to move from rote learning to learning more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively. The board is initiating changes in the examination and assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 to align assessment to Competency Focused Education,” said Joseph Emanuel, Director, CBSE (Academics), PTI reported.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to change the nomenclature of the ‘compartment’ exam to ‘supplementary’ exam based on recommendations made in the NEP-2020. “As per recommendations made by the National Education Policy (NEP), the CBSE has changed the nomenclature of the compartment exam to supplementary exam. Students will be provided more opportunities to improve their performance in supplementary examinations,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Answering the question of whether CBSE will hold the board examination twice a year, it is essential to keep in mind that as the guideline has been issued by the Ministry of Education, it is likely that CBSE Board will be abiding the same at the earliest. However, it can be easily assumed that the change would not be applicable for the CBSE Board Exams 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES