Will CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2024 Clash With JEE Main Session 2 Exam? Read Here

CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2024 Vs JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the comprehensive schedule for JEE Main 2024, the entrance examination for undergraduate engineerin

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Dates, Time Table Soon

CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2024 Vs JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the comprehensive schedule for JEE Main 2024, the entrance examination for undergraduate engineering programs. JEE Main 2024 will be conducted in two sessions, the initial one taking place in January and the subsequent session in April. As per the NTA Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2024-25, the testing agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 examination between January 24 and February 1, 2024. Meanwhile, Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 examination will be held between April 1 to April 15, 2024.

Will JEE Main Session 2 Exam Clash With CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2024?

If the CBSE proceeds with its previously announced plan to conduct board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students starting from February 15, 2024, then there might be chances of a direct clash between the JEE Main and CBSE Board Exam dates.

According to the CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj’s statement, CBSE Board examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024. “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from the 15th of February 2024,” reads the official statement. The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Meanwhile, JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2023. This raises the possibility of a clash in the examination dates between CBSE board exams and JEE Main, although this is not confirmed. A comprehensive and detailed CBSE Datesheet for 2024 is yet to be officially released. Students will be able to access and download the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th date sheets for 2023 by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in, once the datesheets are published. The situation will only become clear once the CBSE releases the timetable for the board exams.

It’s important to note that the clash between the CBSE board exams and exams like JEE and NEET is not a new occurrence. This situation has arisen multiple times in the past. In fact, in previous years, several states had to formally request CBSE to adjust the dates of the board exams to avoid conflicts. This is precisely why CBSE, prior to announcing the dates for Class 10th and 12th board exams, had urged the board responsible for conducting competitive exams not to schedule their exams on these dates.

