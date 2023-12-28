Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education will hold the annual practical examinations, internal and project assessments for Class 10th and 12th from January 1, 2024. Before conducting the practical examinations, the Board has released a list of guidelines that need to be followed by the stakeholders and schools, and students. Check the detailed guidelines here.

CBSE Practical Examinations/Internal Assessments/Project for class X/XII – Check Guidelines Here

Action by Schools

The schools will ensure that the syllabus for Practical Examinations is completed well in time. The schools will ensure that necessary arrangements like preparation and stocking of laboratories and identification of Internal Examiners have been done well in time. The schools will ensure that all the students and parents have been informed about the date-sheet of Practical Examinations for needful action at their end. The list of candidates (LOC) who will be appearing for the practical examinations from the school is to be checked from online system and it is to be ensured that the correct subjects and category of students (i.e., regular/compartment/ improvement) is reflected in the online system. It may be ensured that sufficient number of practical answer books have been received in the schools before the date of actual conduct of practical examinations. The marks in the practical examinations must be awarded only from the correct maximum marks in the practical component of the subject as mentioned in the circular of bifurcation of marks issued vide circular number CBSE/Coord/ Marks distribution /E-58224/2023 dated 30.10.2023 In case any shortcoming is observed in respect of any of the above points the concerned Regional Office may be contacted. Practical Examinations for Class-XII will be conducted only by the external examiners appointed by the Board.

Action by Students

The students/Parents must ensure that their subjects of studies are being reflected correctly in the list of candidates submitted by the schools. The students/parents should be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which practical examinations are to be conducted. The students should appear in the practical examinations as per schedule as no second chance to appear in the practical exams will be provided by the Board. In case of any problem or query in respect of any of the above points, the concerned student shall contact their school.

Action by Regional Offices

The Regional Offices should ensure that the guidelines for conduct of Practical Examinations are shared with the schools as soon as released by CBSE Hqrs. The Regional Offices should ensure that the Practical Examinations are completed by all the schools within the notified schedule and marks are also uploaded. The Regional Offices should ensure that external examiners are appointed in all the schools before commencement of Practical examinations in class and subjects. The Regional Offices shall ensure that Practical Answer Books are delivered to the school before commencement of Practical Examinations.

