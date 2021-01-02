CBSE Board Exams 2021: A day after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would conduct board exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12 physically from May 4 to June 10, a date sheet of the CBSE Exams 2021 started doing rounds on the social media. The fake time table, which has subject names and codes in it claimed that the exams would begin with multimedia and end with Physics and Applied physics. Also Read - How Government’s Decision to Defer CBSE Board Exams Till May a Student-Friendly Decision? Principals Explain

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this and found out that the CBSE has not released the much-awaited time table yet.

"A date sheet of CBSE 2020-2021 is going viral on social media. This date sheet is fake. Union Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced that the examinations will be conducted from 4th May to 10th June 2021", the PIB debunked the fake news.

A date sheet for Class 12th & 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media.#PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. Although, @DrRPNishank has announced that Class 10th & 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ez2LNmkkrZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 1, 2021

Earlier on December 31, Nishank had announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 physically from May 4 to June 10 2021. Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1 and the results will be announced by July 15. Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed in this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We here at India.com are in regular contact with our sources and will be updating all the latest news here. The candidates can bookmark this page as we will be posting all the CBSE date sheet related news here.