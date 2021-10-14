CBSE Board Exams Latest News Today: Putting an end to the long wait of the students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the exam dates for Term 1 and Term 2 exams and said it will hold the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December. The board also said that the date sheet for the same will be released on October 18.Also Read - CBSE Announces Tentative Dates For Class 10, 12 Term Exams, to Release Datesheet on Oct 18 | Details Here

Issuing a circular, the CBSE said that the exams will be objective type and the 90-minute term 1 exam paper will be conducted with multiple-choice optical mark recognition (MCQ-OMR) question sheets and term 2 will be a traditional written test. Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: From New Pattern to Date Sheet Buzz, 7 BIG Updates Students Should Know

Giving further details, CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said after the term-1 exams, the results in the form of marks scored will be declared. He added that no student will be placed in the pass, compartment, and essential repeat categories after the first term. However, he stated that the final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examination. Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Likely to Commence From THIS Date; Timetable Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in

It must be noted that in July this year, the CBSE announced its decision to conduct two board exams this time and had recently issued a revised syllabus for term 1.

CBSE evaluation scheme: The CBSE has already announced the roadmap for the evaluation process. As per the evaluation scheme, the board said a student’s final score would be calculated based on his or her performance in both terms. In the new scheme, term 1 will be an objective type exam while term 2 will be subjective and also have practical components. Apart from two terms, there are internal tests, assessments, and projects that the students will have to clear.

CBSE exam duration: The CBSE said the exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. Moreover, the exams will start from 11.30 AM instead of 10.30 AM in view of the winter season.

CBSE practical exams: Sanyam Bhardwaj gave further details and said the practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 per cent of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations, he added.

CBSE exams for 189 subjects: It must be noted that the CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class 12 and 75 subjects in Class 10. Bhardwaj said that the CBSE will conduct the examinations for a total of 189 subjects. He added that if the tests are conducted for all the subjects, the entire duration of the examinations would be about 40-45 days.