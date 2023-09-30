Home

Education

CBSE Scholarship, GATE Admit Card, JEE Main Registration: Important Education Events For October

CBSE Scholarship, GATE Admit Card, JEE Main Registration: Important Education Events For October

Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in October 2023.

Education News: October promises to be a bustling month with a myriad of academic events, entrance exams, and result announcements on the horizon. From the release of the GATE Admit Card to the registration for the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round, it’s a packed schedule. Here’s a compilation of significant academic occurrences expected in October 2023.

Trending Now

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has commenced the registration process for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship. Interested and eligible students can register for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at . As per the official release(dated September 14, 2023), any single girl child who has passed Class 10 from the school affiliated with CBSE and pursuing her education at class 11 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools is eligible to apply for the scholarship. The last date for submission of online applications is October 18, 2023.

You may like to read

Official Website:

Name of the event: CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship

Single Girl Child Scholarship Last Date to Apply: October 18, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct a Stray Vacancy Round for the vacant PG (M.D/ M.S/ Diploma/PG DNB/ MDS) Seats of All India Quota/ Central University/ Central Institute/ Deemed University/ PG DNB in an online mode. One can check the NEET PG Revised Counselling Schedule by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Official Website: mcc.nic.in

Name of the event: NEET PG

Last Date to Apply: October 18, 2023

GATE Admit Card 2024 Release Date And Time

The Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru(IISc) will release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) on January 3, 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards from the GATE 2024 website in the first week of January 2024. It’s essential for applicants to remember that admit cards will not be sent via postal mail or as email attachments. To download the GATE Admit Card, enter the login credentials at gate2024.

Official Website: gate2024.

Name of the event: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering

Last Date to Apply: January 3, 2024

JEE Main Registration

While the National Testing Agency (NTA), the entity responsible for conducting the exam, has not yet provided any information about the release date and time of the IIT JEE application form, it’s worth noting that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for Session 1 is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024.

Once the JEE Main Information Bulletin PDF becomes available, aspiring candidates can complete the IIT JEE Main Application form by accessing the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Official Website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Name of the event: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)

Last Date to Apply: to be announced soon NEET UG Registration The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to organize the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) – 2024 examination on May 5, 2024. Those aspiring to pursue a career in medicine can complete the NEET Application Form 2024 by visiting the official website, NTA NEET, at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. It’s essential to ensure that applications are complete and adhere to the provided instructions, as incomplete or non-compliant applications may be rejected without prior notice. At present, NTA has not released NEET UG Registration date and time. Official Website: https://neet.nta.nic.in /.

/. Name of the event: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

Last Date to Apply: to be announced soon CSIR NET Registration Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. At present, the National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body, has not released the CSIR NET Registration date and time. Official Website: https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/

Name of the event: Joint CSIR UGC NET

Last Date to Apply: to be announced soon SSC MTS Result 2023 The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will announce the results of the Computer Based Examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment process can check and download the SSC MTS Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at . At present, SSC has not released SSC MTS Result Date and time. Official Website: https:/ /

/ Name of the event: Staff Selection Commission

Last Date to Check Result: to be announced soon

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES