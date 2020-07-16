CBSE Class IX-XII syllabus 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued a clarification on the controversial revised CBSE syllabus and said that the removed topics from Class 9 to 12 syllabus can still be used by schools as part of Experiential and Project-Based Learning. Also Read - CBSE X, XII Result 2020: 'Never Lose Hope,' PM Narendra Modi Extends Confidence to Class 10, 12 Students

The CBSE directed schools to follow the Alternative Academic Calendar provided by the NCERT at the beginning of the academic year in April if they wish to include the deleted chapters for learning.

While these deleted CBSE chapters will not be a part of the examinations, they can also not be evaluated as part of the Internal Assessment.

However, the Board clarified that if any school has already covered any of the deleted topics, the same can be a part of the Internal Assessment that will be accredited to students in Board Exams 2021.

Notably, the CBSE has scrapped 30 per cent of the original syllabus for Class 9 to Class 12 in view of the difficulties faced due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE has asked the NCERT to drop some of the crucial and controversial chapters from Class IX to XII this year, including democratic rights, challenges to democracy, citizenship, food security, gender, religion, caste and secularism, as well as ecology and evolution among others.

“The revision of syllabi is a measure taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and at different parts of the world. Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalised to the extent possible by retaining the core concepts,” the CBSE had said in a statement.