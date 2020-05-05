New Delhi: ‘A decision will soon be taken on the pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams’, said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said while interacting with students via Live Webinar on Tuesday. Also Read - NEET 2020, JEE Main Exams Dates Announced; Here Are The Details

He also announced the dates for engineering entrance examination JEE and medical entrance exam NEET. While JEE will be held from July 18-23, NEET 2020 exam will be conducted on July 26.