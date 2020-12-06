CBSE Board Exam 2021:Amid growing speculations over the dates of Class 10, 12 board exams 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date for submission of online application form for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for private candidates. As per the latest notification, private candidates who are yet to register for the CBSE Board Exam 2021 can now register themselves till December 9, Wednesday on the official website cbse.nic.in. Moreover, those who have already submitted their applications can also make the corrections in the forms from December 10 to December 14. Also Read - South Africa vs England ODI Abandoned Again, Tour in Doubt After Positive COVID Tests

The board has made the decision following the request of several students. "After the last date of submission of Private candidates' data, some candidates have requested for correction in data and also some requests received by the Board to extend the last date. Looking into the requests made by the candidates, as a one-time measure, the link for submission/correction in the Private candidate's data and filling of Private Candidates examination form is being opened," read the official notice released by CBSE.

With this development, several students are now expecting the CBSE to make a similar announcement regarding the final examination dates. Students have started raising their concerns regarding the board exams on social media ahead of the Education Minister's scheduled live session with them on Thursday. A Twitter user writes, "Sir Project work for class12 should be canceled and the time saved should be given to physical classes. Sir we need at least 3 months of offline classes to be well prepared for CBSE Exams".

Another student talked about practical exams, for which they did not receive proper training. "We don't know what to do in practical how we are supposed to do it, cancel practical exams as well as boards. U cannot perform it on the spot," the user said.

Last week the CBSE had confirmed that the 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 would be conducted offline. “Examinations will be conducted in the written mode, as usual. However, all COVID-19 protocols will be implemented without creating problems for the students. All students will not get equal facilities for online exams,” Dr Joseph Emmanuel told Onmanorama.