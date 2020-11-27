New Delhi: Amid growing speculations over the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has asserted that a campaign will be launched to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year. “A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year”, Nishank tweeted after a high-level review meeting. Also Read - Naveen Patnaik Writes To PM Modi Urges Centre To Issue Timeframe for CBSE Exam 2021

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers and marking schemes for the upcoming Class X, XII examinations. To boost students' preparation, the CBSE has released a new question paper design and the evaluation scheme for the class 10 board exam. Those preparing for board exams can visit CBSE official website—cbseacademic.in, and check the sample papers and marking scheme. Besides, sample papers for Class 12 Chemistry among other subjects have also been released.

Important features of the CBSE marking scheme:

– It mentions suggestive answers.

– The marking scheme suggests the correct way of including the key concepts and keywords.

– It reveals the step-wise marking scheme which will be used by evaluators to check the answer sheets of candidates.

– It showcases the right way to answer the questions keeping them concise and informative.

Earlier, it was reported that the board has changed the question paper pattern for class XII board examinations, focusing more on multiple-choice questions and those based on case studies. Several schools, after the release of sample question papers for Classes X and XII, observed that weightage for MCQs has been increased by 10%.

On the other hand, teachers of top Delhi-NCR schools suggested that the CBSE should defer the crucial board examinations till May — provided the government allows educational institutions to reopen from January 1. Teachers stated that some of the students are not even aware of the changes in the exam pattern. “Board exams before May are not acceptable as students have to be made aware of the changes in exam pattern and for that, we need a minimum ‘mandatory’ classes for 3 months”, Times now quoted a teacher as saying.