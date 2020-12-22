The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host a live interaction with teachers today, December 22. The Education Minister’s webinar is likely to address queries about the upcoming CBSE and other board exam dates, syllabus, and mode of exams. According to the reports, teachers of various schools are likely to seek clarity on the dates of the CBSE Board examination. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's Interaction With Teachers Postponed

Earlier, the minister took to Twitter took to Twitter and wrote, " 'आचार्य देवो भव:' My dear #Teachers, I will be going live on Dec 22 at 4 pm to talk to you about the upcoming board #exams. Do tune in & share your concerns with me. #EducationMinisterGoesLive."

Many teachers have shared their queries including ones on the upcoming CBSE and state board syllabus, exam patterns and exam dates. While several teachers have also asked to cancel the 2021 board exams, some others have opined to conduct exams online.

During his last webinar, the education minister said that the board exams will happen in February and March as usual but under Covid-19 guidelines. However, if the condition is not in control at that time, then the exam may delay.

He further added that the CBSE will hold the practicals exams as usual at students’ respective schools in 2021, keeping in mind the covid-19 guidelines.