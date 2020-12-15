CBSE Board Exams 2021: Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held a meeting with select Principals of CBSE affiliated schools and deliberated upon the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021. Bharadwaj, who had confirmed that the Class X, XII board examinations will be held, asserted that practicals would be conducted only after the resumtion of normal classes or the schools reopen. Also Read - Delhi HC Slams CBSE for 'Anti-student attitude', Treating Students as Enemies by Dragging them to SC

According to the reports of Times Now, Bharadwaj also talked about the datesheet or schedule for Class X, XII. He said that the board and stakeholders are still working and there is no clarity on the same as of now. He, however, mentioned that students can expect their exam schedule in due course of time. The board official didn't rule out the possibility of more gap days between the exams. CBSE is expected to grant 'sufficient time for preparation' to Class, XII students.

Will Syllabus be Reduced?

Furthermore, he said that the board is not planning to reduce the syllabus further. Earlier, the board has reduced the 30 per cent of the syllabus. On examination pattern, he stated that typology for the question papers would remain the same as the CBSE sample papers, which students can acess through the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in

What about the marking scheme?

There will be no change in marking scheme. The board would follow the previous 80+ 20 format wherein 80 is for theory paper and 20 for the practicals or internal evaluation.

Pokhriyal to make big announcement on Dec 17

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with teachers about the upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. The Minister would go live at 4 pm. Teachers can raise their concerns by using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. “Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams. Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all,” Nishank tweeted.