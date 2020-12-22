New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, will be interact with teachers across the country on Tuesday at 4 PM and is expected to make the important announcement regarding the schedule of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations for Classes 10 and 12 proposed to be held next year through the paper-pen mode. As per reports, teachers of various schools are likely to seek clarity on the dates of the CBSE Board examination during the webinar. Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021: Education Minister To Go Live At 4 PM Today, Teachers Likely To Seek Clarity on Dates

As part of the central government initiative to conduct examinations on time amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister has planned a three-way dialogue with the students, parents and teachers across the country. The Minister will also interact with the stakeholders through webinars on three days. CBSE officials have clarified that there is no proposal to hold the board exams online. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class X, XII Date Sheet NOT to be Released Today, Say Experts

Earlier in the day, the minister took to Twitter and wrote, “ ‘आचार्य देवो भव:’ My dear #Teachers, I will be going live on Dec 22 at 4 pm to talk to you about the upcoming board #exams. Do tune in & share your concerns with me. #EducationMinisterGoesLive.” Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Govt to Make Big Announcement Today on Class 10, 12 Datesheet | Here’s What to Expect

Dear Teachers, I will be addressing your concerns related to the upcoming board #exams at 4 PM today on my Twitter/FB pages.

Looking forward to interacting with you all.

Looking forward to interacting with you all. #EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/KwoBGmcpCN — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 22, 2020

Many teachers have shared their queries including ones on the upcoming CBSE and state board syllabus, exam patterns and exam dates. While several teachers have also asked to cancel the 2021 board exams, some others have opined to conduct exams online.

On December 10, the education minister had interacted with students and answered questions about various concerns regarding the conduct of upcoming board exams. No final decision has been taken yet on the dates for board exams. The minister further said during the interaction that consultations with stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates for board examinations for classes 10 and 12 and they will be announced soon based on the feedback from the stakeholders.

