CBSE Exams 2021 Latest News: All eyes are set on Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who will be interacting with teachers on the issue of conduct of Class X, XII board examinations. Earlier, the minister was scheduled to hold a live session with teachers on December 17, however, it got postponed to December 22, owing to 'overwhelming response'.

Taking to Twitter, the Education ministry said, "Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri Dr R P Nishank will go live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board exams."

Take a look at the important points that could be on the agenda of the minister.

Class X, XII board examinations datasheet: In a bid to organise their studies in a systematic manner, students are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the CBSE Board Exams 2021 datasheet release date. Speculations are rife that the Education minister might make some kind of announcement regarding the schedule of Class X and XII examinations.

Gap days: Students have sought extra time as final dates have not been announced. If the Education minister confirms the exam gap, it would give a big relief to the students preparing for the 2021 board exams. Earlier Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had asserted that there is a possibility that students will get more gap days between their exams than last year due to the prevailing COVID situation and academic loss.

Practical examinations: The minister might throw some light on the conduction of practical examinations. Earlier both the Education minister and CBSE had stated that practical examinations will be conducted in School labs when the normal classes will resume. “If students are not able to go to schools for practical exams, alternate options will be given”, Nishank had said earlier. However, an offiical notification in this regard is still awaited.

Holding CBSE Board exams amid COVID: When will CBSE board exams 2021 be held? This is the question that has been haunting students, parents and teachers these days. While the CBSE had confirmed that the 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 would be conducted offline, it would be a tough task for the board to manage the exams without hassles amid the pandemic. Speaking to a leading poral, Bharadwaj had exuded confidence that the board will be able to conduct the exams smoothly. “CBSE successfully completed the compartment exams amid the pandemic and based on the learning from that we will manage board exams in 2021 in offline mode”, he had stated.