CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest Update: Even though the CBSE has clarified that the board exams will not be held in March, still many students are in doubt as to how the board is planning for their practical exams.

From holding oral examinations online to incorporating elements of practical lab work in multiple choice questions (MCQs), teachers are of opinion that the only way to conduct the practical exam is to allow schools the autonomy to decide how and when this process should be undertaken.

However, a CBSE official told a news daily that nothing has been decided in the matter so far. He also stated that a one-size-fits-all solution could be difficult to find to this matter now. He further added that the discussions are on and that a decision in the matter will be made soon.

The official, however, stated that it may not be possible to allow schools to conduct internal assessment or practical exams to ensure objectivity.

As several schools across the country have not been able to reopen since the coronavirus lockdown in March, students have had to rely only on online classes for practical lab lessons that were meant to be conducted with hands-on experience.

Part of the overall board results, practical tests in CBSE class 12 board exams carry 30 to 40 marks. Practical tests in Science subjects involve viva, accompanied by a file and a project and an experiment. In Biology, Physics and Chemistry, the practical tests carry 21, 16 and 20 marks respectively.

On the other hand, the schools in Delhi have to conduct practical classes online as the state government has not allowed schools reopen, some in other parts of the National Capital Region like Noida, have been able to conduct physical practical classes.

Some other reports suggest that the practical examinations will be conducted in school labs when the normal classes will resume. However, the CBSE is yet to issue a notification in this regard. An external examiner will be deputed for practical examinations.

On Thursday, the education minister also stated that if students are not able to go to schools for practical exams, alternate options will be given to them.