CBSE Exam 2021 Latest Updates: After a number of media reports claimed that the CBSE Exam 2021 will be held in March and students need to get ready, the Board on Thursday issued a clarification and said any decision on CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates will be communicated at the appropriate time through the official website. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Considering to Increase Number of Attempts of Exam, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Earlier in the day, several social media platforms circulated the news that the board exam dates of CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations including the dates of CBSE practical exams are out and it created panic among the students and parents. Also Read - Will NEET 2021 be Cancelled? Will Exams be Conducted in Offline Mode or Online? Here's What Education Minister Said

Issuing a statement, the CBSE said that the board is well aware of the condition of the students and parents in the time of the pandemic and therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time at the official website. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET, CBSE 2021: Education Minister Goes Live Tomorrow | Why Students Want Exams to be Postponed?

Prior to this, the PIB took to Twitter rejecting the claims made by the media platforms on the CBSE exam dates.

The CBSe had earlier said that the exams will be held in offline or written mode, as and when they are to be conducted and consultations on the CBSE exam dates for holding the examination are still underway.

While addressing students on Thursday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also noted that adequate time would be given to the students who are preparing for the CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12. He also clarified that there is no compulsion to conduct examinations in March.

He also stated that keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, the scheduled dates for the exam will be fixed and the practical exams will not be held clashing with the dates of any entrance exam.