CBSE Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for registration of students for classes 9 and 11 for the session 2021–2022. According to the statement released by the board, the decision was taken after some schools and parents complained of facing problems in completing the registration procedure due to the present COVID situation faced by the nation.

According to the official notice issued by the CBSE, "It has come to the notice of the Board that some schools and parents are facing difficulties in completing the registration process for students in classes 9 and 11 due to prevailing conditions. Looking into the problem faced by the students and parents, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of registration data."

Here are some of the important details: