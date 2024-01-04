Home

Education

CBSE Exam 2024 Datesheet: Board Revises Class 10, 12 Timetable, Check Details Here

CBSE Exam 2024 Datesheet: Board Revises Class 10, 12 Timetable, Check Details Here

As per the revised timatable released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Class 10 Tibetan paper which was scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2024 has been changed and will now be held on February 23, 2024.

CBSE Board 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the revised CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet. The candidates who are preparing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 examinations can check the revised timetable on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. As per the revised timatable released by the board, Class 10 Tibetan paper which was scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2024 has been changed and will now be held on February 23, 2024. Class 10 Retail paper which was scheduled on February 16 will now be conducted on February 28, 2024.

Trending Now

CBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Revised Time table: Key Details

Class 10 Tibetan paper which was scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2024 has been changed and will now be held on February 23, 2024.

Class 10 Retail paper which was scheduled on February 16 will now be conducted on February 28, 2024.

Class 12, Fashion Studies, which was scheduled for March 11, has been changed and will now be conducted on March 21, 2024.

CBSE Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on March 13, 2024

CBSE Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024.

Both Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted in single shifts- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet: How to download the revised timetable

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the revised time table

You may like to read

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Board Exam 2024 revised datesheet for Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.