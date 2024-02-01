Home

CBSE Exam: Board Proposes 3 Languages, 7 Other Subjects In Class 10th, 6 Papers In Class 12th: Report

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reportedly suggested changes to the academic structure for secondary and higher secondary education. Among these proposed changes is a shift from th

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reportedly suggested changes to the academic structure for secondary and higher secondary education. Among these proposed changes is a shift from the existing practice of studying two languages in the Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) to studying three, with the stipulation that at least two of them must be native Indian languages. Additionally, as per the IndianExpress report, students in Class 10 may now need to pass in 10 subjects, as opposed to the current requirement of five.

Likewise, in the case of the Senior School Certificate Examination(Class 12th), the proposed changes include students studying two languages instead of one, with the condition that at least one of them must be a native Indian language. As part of the overall changes, students would need to pass examinations in six subjects instead of the current requirement of five to complete high school.

As per the IndianExpress report, these proposed changes form part of the board’s broader initiative to implement a national credit framework in school education.

