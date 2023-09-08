Home

CBSE Exam 2024 – Class 12th Private Student Registration, Eligibility Criteria, Fee and Other Details

CBSE Class 12th Private Student Registration Form 2024 can be filled by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to commence the registration process of private students for the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examination from September 12, 2023. The Board will hold the examinations for private students in the months of February/March/April -2024 along with the Board’s Main examinations 2024. The students can fill up the application form through the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in. Before submitting the application form, students must check the eligibility criteria, application fee, and theory-internal Marks distribution.

CBSE Class 12th Private Student Registration Form 2024: Check Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility to apply as private students for senior school certificate examination( Class 12) Full Subjects:

Students whose result has been declared as Essential Repeat at the senior school certificate examination(Class XII) 2023. Students whose result has been declared as FAIL/Essential Repear at the Senior School Certificate Examination(Class XII) in the years 2018, 2019, 20220, 2021 & 2022. Students who had completed a regular course of studies and had been allotted Roll No. for appearing at the Senior School Certificate Examination but could not appear for the Class XII examination due to medical reasons except shortage of attendance at the Senior School Certificate Examination(Class XII) 2023. Students who have been placed in a Compartment in one subject may opt for appearing in 5/6 subjects in which he/she had appeared in the Board’s examinations 2023. Such a candidate should select his/her category as an Essential Repeat while applying online. For more details, refer to the notification shared here.

CBSE Class 12th Private Student Registration Form 2024: Check Syllabus

Students will be examined only in the Subjects and the Syllabus as prescribed for the year of examination. Candidates must go through the eligibility and pass criteria as the current curriculum and the scheme of studies available on the CBSE website link carefully before filling up the form.

CBSE Class Student Registration Form 2024: Application Fee

The examination fee for an Indian student for 5 subjects is Rs 1,500. Visual-impaired candidates are exempted from the examination fee. However, if the form is submitted after the last date, the last date fee will be applicable. Check the application fee below.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Theory-Internal Marks Distribution Details

English elective theory paper will be held for 80 marks. Candidates are required to score 33 marks to qualify for the examination.

The examination centre will be allotted as per the choice of the city selected in the online form. The submission of forms for examination has been made fully online. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of CBSE.

