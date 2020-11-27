New Delhi: Amid speculations over the upcoming competitive and board examinations, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has decided to hold a live interaction to clear the confusion of students. Ministry of Education has asked teachers, students, and parents to write their queries to them using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Their questions will be answered by Pokriyal during a live interaction soon. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2021 Syllabus to be Revised? Latest Updates Students Should Know

"Students, teachers, and parents, you might have a lot of concerns & suggestions regarding the upcoming competitive & various board exams. Share them with us using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Union Education Minister will be going LIVE soon to interact with you. Stay Tuned!" the Ministry of Education said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, after a high-level review meeting, Pokhriyal had asserted that a campaign will be launched to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year.

He has also asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to review the present situation and share a revised syllabus for the various competitive and entrance exams, including JEE Main and NEET 2021, which will be conducted next year.

The Education minister further stated the NTA will take a stock of the situation across different state and central school education boards before finalising the syllabus