CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in, LOC Correction Window Ends Tomorrow

CBSE Board Exam Date 2023 Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 anytime soon. Once released, students can download the CBSE Class 10th date sheet and Class 12th timetable by visiting the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. While the board has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2023, the complete and detailed schedule is yet to be released.

The Board has released the CBSE Class 10 sample papers 2023 along with the marking scheme. The CBSE practical examinations, project, and internal assessment examination will be held from January 1, 2023. The practical examinations, project, and internal assessment exams for winter-bound states are currently underway and will end on December 14, 2022.

CBSE Allows Schools To Make Corrections In LOC Data For 2023 Board Exams

The Board has allowed schools to make corrections in the list of candidates (LOC) data appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examination 2023. The board has directed schools to make necessary corrections in the students’ data by visiting the official website at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. As per the schedule, the correction process will be allowed till December 6, 2022.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check List of Editable Fields In LOC Data

Student’s Name

Parent/Guardian Name

Date of Birth

Subject Combination

Subject Codes

CBSE CLASS 10, 12 DATESHEET 2023 TENTATIVE DATES

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 Dates: Likely by December 10, 2022. As per reports, with the LOC correction window closing, officials are hinting that the date sheet is likely to be released by December 10, 2022.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 10, 12 DATESHEET 2023?

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2023 pdf” link.

CBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.