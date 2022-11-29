CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet Expected Soon; Check Tentative Release Date; Official Website To Check

CBSE Class 10 Expected Time Table: Once released, students can download the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th timetable by visiting the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam Date 2023 Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 anytime soon. As per media reports, the Board will publish the CBSE 10th date sheet and CBSE 12th exam dates by next week. However, no official statement has been made yet by the Board officials. Once released, students can download the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th timetable by visiting the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. While the board has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2023, the complete and detailed schedule is yet to be released.

This time, over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. The Board has released the CBSE Class 10 sample papers 2023 along with the marking scheme. The CBSE practical examinations, project, and internal assessment examination will be held from January 1, 2023. The practical examinations, project, and internal assessment exams for winter-bound states are currently underway and will end on December 14, 2022.

CBSE CLASS 10, 12 DATESHEET 2023 TENTATIVE DATES

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 Dates: Likely by Next Week

HOW TO DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 10, 12 DATESHEET 2023?

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2023 pdf” link.

CBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.