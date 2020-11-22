CBSE Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reportedly changed the question paper pattern for class XII board examinations, focusing more on multiple-choice questions and those based on case studies. Notably, several schools, after the release of sample question papers for Classes X and XII, observed that weightage for MCQs has been increased by 10%. Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021: Board Announces Tentative Dates For Class XII Practical Exams, Issues Fresh SOPs For Schools | Check Here

Speaking to Times of India, Geetha Govindarajan, principal of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School asserted that the new pattern was intended to test students' ability to understand.

"Earlier, the question paper would focus on knowledge-based questions. Now, they are shifting to understanding and application-oriented questions. But the paper appears to be lengthy, hence we are giving practices to students", TOI quoted Govindarajaas saying.

Meanwhile, the board has released the tentative dates for the class XII practical exam. As per the notification, the practical examinations will be held from January 1 to February 8.

The CBSE, however, has clearly stated that these are the tentative dates and the exact dates for the practical exams will be announced soon.