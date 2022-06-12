CBSE 2022-2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all its affiliated schools to submit a list of the candidates (LOC) for class 10 and class 12 board exams for the next session (2022-2023). The board has released official notice where it has stated that the data collection for eligible candidates through LOC will begin on June 16 and CBSE-affiliated schools will be required to submit LOC through the e-pariksha link provided on the CBSE official website – cbse.gov.in. August 31 is the last date to submit LOC without a late fee.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Results Likely by June 30, Students on Twitter Demand ‘Best of Either Terms Subject Wise’ Evaluation Method

"Only those students shall be allowed to appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board's examination in session 2022-23, whose names would be submitted through the online process of submission of LOC," the CBSE notification added.

Official Notice: Submission_LOC _X_XII_2022_23_11062022

Students listed should not be registered with any other school education board in addition to CBSE. The students listed, as per CBSE, are eligible for appearing in board’s examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. For Class 12 students, it may be specifically ensured that the students have passed their Class 10 examination from a recognised school education board only, the CBSE added.

CBSE Board Exam 2022-23 | Guidelines for principals/schools