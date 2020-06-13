New Delhi: Days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the date-sheet for the CBSE board exams 2020, a group of four parents filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the examinations, in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: Centre Likely to Rollback Use of HCQ in Combination With Azithromycin, New Protocol Soon

In the plea, the parents–, Col (Retd) Amit Bathla, Poonam Singla, Charu Singh and Sunitha raised concern over the safety of lakhs of students and said that they might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations amid the increase in number of cases of virus infection. It urged the apex court to quash the May 18 notification of the CBSE by which the date sheet for remaining exams of Class XII was declared and also to stay it till the plea is decided by the court.

Notably, India, at present, has nearly 3,00,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and by the time CBSE is expected to conduct the remaining papers, the numbers could surge to 5 lakh, as per the prediction made by experts.

How is CBSE planning conduct the remaining papers:

In a bid to avoid unnecessary travel , the CBSE has decided to conduct the examinations in students’ home schools. The board has also released a notification on June 2, informing students about exams centres can be changed.

Besides, the board has asked students to carry their own face mask, hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle to the examination center. Examinees would be required to follow the social distancing norms.