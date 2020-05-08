New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced dates for pending class X, XII board examinations, which were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Issuing a notification, the board said that the remaining papers of class X and XII will be held between July 1- 15. Also Read - CBSE Exams 2020: This is When The Board is Expected to Hold Pending Class XII Examinations

Reports had claimed that the government has directed CBSE to hold papers before JEE main examinatons, scheduled to be held between July 18-23. Also Read - CBSE to Conduct Pending Board Exams For Class 10, 12 at 'First Possibility': HRD

The dates come a day after Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced that JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on August 23.