New Delhi: Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday announced that the dates for pending Class X and XII board examinations will be released today at 5.00 PM. "Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today", tweeted the HRD Minister.

A few days back, the CBSE in a notification had said that the remaining papers of class X and XII would be held between July 1- 15. Reports claimed that the government has directed CBSE to hold papers before JEE main examinatons, scheduled to be held between July 18-23.

The crucial exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the country to combat COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 2,700 lives so far.