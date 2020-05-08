New Delhi: Days after Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that a decision will soon be taken on the pending CBSE Class X, XII board exams, a report in a leading daily claimed that the Central Board of Secondary Education might hold the remaining Class XII papers in the first two weeks of July. Also Read - CBSE to Conduct Pending Board Exams For Class 10, 12 at 'First Possibility': HRD

The government is reportedly mulling holding Class 12 Board exams before JEE Main which is scheduled to be held between July 18-23. Speaking to The Indian Express, sources said that the government has directed the board to conduct the class XII exams before JEE.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced dates for engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) and medical entrance exam (NEET). While JEE Main examination will be held from July 18-23, NEET will be conducted on July 26.