New Delhi: Days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the board will conduct the class 10 and class 12 exams for private students from August 16 to September 15, President India Wide Parents Association Lawyer and child rights activist Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on Monday wrote a letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CBSE regarding the issues faced by the class 10 and class 12 Private, Patrachar, Compartment, Repeater and Improvement students.

Ever since the board had cancelled the examinations for regular students from Class 10 and Class 12, the private students have been demanding the Board to consider them as well. The basic concern here is the admission for higher studies. Students say they would miss upon the admission deadlines across colleges and universities, by the time the Board declares the result.

Here are some of the important takeaways from the letter:

The exams will be conducted from 16th August till 15 th September by that time most of the admission in Various Universities and colleges will be closed or seats will be occupied due to which these students will loose one academic year.

"As per the circular, CBSE will not able to evaluate these students as they don't have any data but students have informed that their data is available with CBSE board and if any students data is not available the same can be taken from the school," the letter reads.

The genuine request of these students must be considered and must be evaluated as per internal assessment and marking scheme adopted by various state boards and NIOS.

The board can evaluate these students as per best of 3 subjects and other past performance or can follow marking scheme prepared by NIOS and other state boards.

Considering that most of the state boards have taken the decisions for these categories of students, the CBSE students will be left behind and will not get seats and admission in various colleges in India and abroad.

To recall, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had released new guidelines for the new academic session in universities and colleges across the county that has added much to the uncertainty in the minds of CBSE Private, Patrachar, Improvement students with regards to their further education.

Private Students’ Parents File Review Petition in Supreme Court, Seek Cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams

Seeking legal intervention, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Private Students’ Parents on Friday expressed concerns over Class 12 Board exams 2021 for their wards and filed a review petition in the Supreme court and urged the apex court to address their concerns. The parents have filed the petition as no decision has been taken on their previous petition filed on June 30, seeking a cancellation of Private/Compartment/Patrachar examinations for CBSE Class 12 students.

CBSE board exam 2021 for private candidates to be held between Aug 16 and Sept 15

The CBSE board exam 2021 for private candidates of Classes 10 and 12 will be held between August 16 and September 15 as per the policy framed by Supreme Court. “Their result will also be declared in the minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education. The notification in this regard will be issued soon,” CBSE said in its statement.

“UGC and CBSE are looking into the interest of all the students and UGC will be synchronizing admission schedule based on the result of these students as it was done by UGC in 2020,” it added.