New Delhi: Since several states have postponed the board examinations in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, all eyes are set on the Education Ministry to announce the decision on conducting CBSE Class X, XII board exams. Under a normal calendar, the CBSE releases the datesheet for Class in December and conducts the examinations in February and March. Last year, the datasheet was released in November. However, this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to defer the crucial exams till April-May as schools across the country are closed for more than 8 months now.

A couple of days ago, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had asserted that a campaign will be launched to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year. "A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year", Nishank had tweeted after a high-level review meeting.

What About NEET, JEE?

The Education Minister has also asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to review the present situation and share a revised syllabus for the various competitive and entrance exams, including JEE Main and NEET 2021 it will conduct next year. The NTA will take stock of the situation across different state and central school education boards before finalising the syllabus.