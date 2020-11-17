New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking direction to the CBSE and the Delhi government to waive exam fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being faced by some parents.

“How can the court direct the government to do this? You should give a representation to the government… Dismissed,” a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah said. Notably, the court was hearing a plea filed by NGO ‘Social Jurist’ against the September 28 order of the Delhi High Court. Also Read - Telangana: SC Allows Sale, Use of Green Crackers for Two Hours in Diwali, Modifies High Court Order

The plea, filed through lawyer Ashok Agarwal, said either CBSE be asked to waive off the exams fee or the Centre should pay the money from the PM Cares Fund in the country. For Delhi students, it said that the AAP government may be asked to do the same.