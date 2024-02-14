Home

CBSE Exams: Board Issues Advisory For Students Given Delhi Traffic Restrictions

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued an advisory for the students appearing in the board exams because of the traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR due to the ongoing farmers’ “Delhi Chalo” march.

The Board has asked the students to leave early from their homes and residences to arrive at their examination centres on time.

The CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12 are starting on Thursday, 15 February in which more than 39 lakh students will appear from India and 26 other countries.

In Delhi, more than 5.8 lakh students will take the exams at 877 centres.

“As the examination starts at 10.30 am, hence, all the students have been directed to reach their examination centres on or before 10 am,” the advisory read.

The advisory cited the current situation in Delhi and said it is expected that there will be traffic issues that might cause a delay in reaching the examination centres.

“Hence, all the students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach well on time as per instructions issued by the CBSE. It is advisable to use metro services to reach the examination centres which are playing smoothly.” it read.

The advisory also requested all the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) across India and other countries to plan their journeys to reach the examination centres on or before 10 am, taking into accoutnt the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions, distance etc., as the students will be allowed to enter the centres only up to 10 am and not thereafter.

“All schools are requested to help and guide the parents and students. Students are once again advised to visit their examination centres in advance and make a plan for their travel so that they can arrive before or on time on all examination days,” it added.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024

According to the CBSE board examination, the class 10th board examination will commence with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, and Sherpa papers on February 15, 2024. Meanwhile, the CBSE Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) will conclude with Computer Applications, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence on March 13.

The CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination (Class 12th) will commence with the Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital Market Operation, and Physical Activity Trainer paper on the first day of the exam (Feb 15). The board will conduct the Biotechnology, Knowledge tradition & practices of India, Electronics technology, Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi), Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Library and Information Science, Banking, and Early childhood care & education papers on February 16.

The CBSE Class 12 board examination will conclude with the Informatics Practices, Computer Science, and Information Technology paper on April 2, 2024. For more details, visit the official website of the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE).

