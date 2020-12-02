Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academics) of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an interview to onmanorama.com said that the CBSE examination will be held in a written mode with all COVID-19 protocols in place. “Examinations will be conducted in the written mode, as usual. However, all COVID-19 protocols will be implemented without creating problems for the students. All students will not get equal facilities for online exams,” says Dr Joseph Emmanuel to onmanorama.com. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Practicals Likely to be Held in January | Check Latest Updates