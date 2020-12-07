New Delhi: Keeping in view the CBSE Class X and XII board exams next year, schools are gearing up to conduct online pre-board examinations for students of these classes from the second week of December. Also Read - CBSE Board, JEE, NEET 2021 Exam Dates: HRD Minister to Answer All Queries on Dec 10 | Here's All You Need to Know

According to reports, some schools in the National Capital Region are planning to opt artificial intelligence, mirrors, web-cams, and other such methods to ensure that students do not use unfair means while appearing for the exams.

DAV Public School in Gurugram's Sector 49 will be utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) during the online pre-boards, Principal Charu Maini told The Times of India.

A software will take photos every few seconds and create time-lapse videos of each examinee, she said.

These videos will be shared with teachers and will help identify students looking for external help or looking away.

Rashmi Biswal—the Principal of DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Vihar—told The Indian Express that students will be allowed to write the two-part exam, and submit them as PDFs.

However, Biswal said they could not check unfair practices during the first attempt at online exams, hence, students would be encouraged to use two devices: one to download the question paper and another with a web-cam.

‘Two devices may not be possible for all students’

“Of course, two devices may not be possible for all students,” Biswal admitted. According to TOI, the Scottish High International School in Gurugram, Sector 57, will also encourage students to use two devices, one with a web-cam to monitor the examinees, Principal Sudha Goyal said.

Some schools to use mirrors; others to hold oral exams

A student at a prominent NCR school told TIE that they have been asked to keep a mirror behind them when appearing for online exams. This would help capture more angles.

Birla Vidya Niketan Principal Minakshi Kushwaha told the publication that they will conduct pre-boards offline later and will hold mid-terms in December. An oral assessment will also be conducted later.

CBSE planning to hold offline board exams next year

On December 3, the Central Board of Secondary Education had announced that next year’s board exams would be offline.

The Delhi government has indicated that it does not plan on reopening schools anytime soon.

In the NCR cities of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the governments have permitted schools to reopen for senior students. However, in Haryana, schools were ordered shut again till December 10.