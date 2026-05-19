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CBSE extends Class 12 scanned answer book application date to THIS date; check details here

CBSE extends Class 12 scanned answer book application date to THIS date; check details here

CBSE Class 12 results: In a significant update for the Class 12 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer bo

Students celebrate CBSE Class 12 Results (IANS image)

CBSE Class 12 results: In a significant update for the Class 12 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books for Class 12 board examinations by a day following technical issues on its website.

According to a CBSE circular issued on Tuesday, the deadline has been extended from May 22 to May 23.

“It is hereby informed to all stakeholders that due to a technical problem encountered on the CBSE website for Post-Verification Facilities and to ensure sufficient time to the students, the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books has been extended,” the circular said.

Candidates have been advised to utilise the extended timeline and apply accordingly, while all other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

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