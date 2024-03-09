Home

Education

CBSE Extends Dates For Conducting Class 10th, 12th Practical Exams; Marks to be Uploaded by March 31

CBSE Extends Dates For Conducting Class 10th, 12th Practical Exams; Marks to be Uploaded by March 31

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of practical examinations/project/internal assessment/internal grade-2024 and the uploading of mar

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of practical examinations/project/internal assessment/internal grade-2024 and the uploading of marks on the portal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.