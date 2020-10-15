CBSE Exam Fee 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for the payment of examination fee of class 10, 12 board exams 2021. The date has been pushed to October 31 in view of the financial problems being faced by students and parents amid the pandemic. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest News: Delhi Govt Requests Board to Extend Payment Deadline For Exam Fees

"Looking into the problems faced by schools and parents, the last date for submission of List of Candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 for 2021 board exams without late fees has been extended from October 15 to 31 and with late free from November 1 to 7," India Today quoted CBSE's Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj as saying.

For those who will be sitting for Class 10 board exams next year, they will need to make a payment of Rs 1,800 as examination fee. For Class 12 students, the fee is Rs 3,100.

This came after the the Delhi government wrote to the CBSE, demanding an extension of the deadline for payment of examination fees for the 2021 board exams from October 15 to November 14. The request had come after the board turned down Delhi government’s request for a waiver off the entire examination fee for classes 1o and 12.

The letter by the Delhi government had outlined the financial crisis being faced by a large number of parents who have lost their jobs during these trying times. “Facing such problems and for continuation of the study of their children, parents are resorting to loans for paying the examination fee of their children,” the letter read.