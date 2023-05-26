Home

CBSE Extends Relaxation, Allows Mathematics In Class 11 For Students Who Passed 10th With Mathematics Basic

CBSE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released an important circular for the Class 11 students. As per the circular, the Board has decided to extend the provision to all

CBSE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released an important circular for the Class 11 students. As per the circular, the Board has decided to extend the provision to allow students who studied Mathematics Standard in Class 10th to opt Mathematics in Class 11th for the academic year 2023-24. In other words, students of Class 10 who have studied Mathematics Standard(041) can offer Mathematics(041) in Class 11. In case, the students who offered Mathematics Basis(241) in Class 10 are allowed to offer only Applied Mathematics in Class 11.

As a one-time measure, CBSE relaxed the rule during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in. Earlier in 2019, CBSE introduced two-level mathematics for the All India Secondary School Examination beginning with the academic session ending in March 2020.

“As per circular no.Acad-03/2019 dated 10.01. 2019, students of Class-X who have studied mathematics standard (041) can offer mathematics (041) in Class-XI. In case students who offered mathematics basic (241) in Class- X are allowed to offer only applied mathematics in Class-XI,” CBSE in a circular said. “This rule has been again relaxed by the CBSE for the session 2023-24 only, thus, students who offered Mathematics Basic(241) are also allowed to offer Mathematics(O41) in Class-XI,” the circular further added.

This exemption is being given as a special measure to facilitate the present batch i.e. 2023-24 of students of Class-XI.For more details, visit the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

