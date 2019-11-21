New Delhi: Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has increase the examination fee for Class 10 and Class 12 exams in the next academic year on ‘no profit no loss’ principle.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha in response to a written question asked by Lal Sinh Vadodia, Pokhriyal said, “The Board has increased the examination fees of class X and XII examination 2020 for all students on ‘no profit no loss’ principle.”

The CBSE was criticised on the recently announced the fee hike for the upcoming annual board exams. However, in its defence, the Board cited that the decision was taken to get over a deficit of over Rs 200 crore in conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

“Out of examination fee of Rs.350/- for Class X and Rs.600/- for Class XII till 2019, only Rs.50/- was paid by SC/ST candidates of Govt. Schools and Aided schools of Delhi Govt. and balance Rs.300/- and Rs.550/- respectively was paid by Govt. of NCT of Delhi,” the HRD Minister said.

The Class 10/Class 12 examination fee has now been revised from Rs 750 for CBSE affiliated school across states and Rs 350/Rs 600 for government aided CBSE schools in Delhi to Rs 1500 for all CBSE affiliated schools. Moreover, for SC/ST students, the fee has been revised from Rs 350 in Class 10 and Rs 600 in Class 12 to Rs 1200 across all schools.