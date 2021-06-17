CBSE, ICSE 12th exam results 2021: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the CBSE will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that CBSE students who are not satisfied with the evaluation formula will be given an opportunity to take up Class 12 examination when the pandemic situation becomes conducive. Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, representing the CBSE, submitted that the marks of practical/internal assessment etc. of Class 12 will be on an actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal. “The total marks awarded should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 12 Board Examinations,” said the CBSE in its response in the top court. Further, CBSE Class 12 results will be declared by July 20. Meanwhile, on the plea demanding cancellation of board exams, the Supreme Court directed that a copy of the petition be served to the standing counsels of the states where exams have not been cancelled. The Court will take up the matter in the next hearing on June 21, 2021. The updates to this blog have been closed for the day: Also Read - CISCE Class 12 Results 2021 Likely to be Declared on July 20, Evaluation to be Done on Internal Marks: Report

CBSE, CISCE Class 12th board exams 2021 Highlights:

14:07 PM: On state boards plea, the Supreme Court has directed to serve a copy of the petition to the standing counsels of the states where exams have not been cancelled. They will be heard and then a decision will be taken. Next hearing has been scheduled for June 21.

13:10 PM: Students concerned about the inclusion of Class 11th marks.

Those Students Whos Performance Of Class 12th Much Better Than 11th and 10th Class Now To CBSE..#CBSE pic.twitter.com/5oqBHsDJ49 — Rishab Singh (@Rishabisback) June 17, 2021

13:07 PM: The schools have been asked to submit the final marks to the board by July 15.

12:45 PM: CBSE schools can take a call on 40% class 12 criteria. Schools can take a call on how to allot 40 per cent of marks in the entire weightage.

12:30 PM: SC approves CBSE’s internal assessment formula. “No prejudice will be caused to students who want to appear,” said SC. “We have no reservation to accept the scheme and the Board can proceed on the same. However, the scheme must incorporate the provision for dispute resolution in case students want correction of final result declared,” said SC.

12:27 PM: The Supreme Court is now taking up the plea to defer all state board exams and NIOS.

11:57 AM: ICSE to take a similar route as that of CBSE, however, instead of three-year data the Council will take past six year data into consideration, said senior advocate JK Das was quoted as saying.

Order: We have heard the counsels. Both have submitted detailed schemes in principle on affidavit by expert committee. The gist of the proposed scheme of CBSE is annexures R12. #cbseboardexams2021 #cbseboardexam2021 #CBSE@AdvMamtaSharma @anubha1812 #SupremeCourt — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 17, 2021

11:53 AM: Students who are not satisfied with the marks/grading through the present mechanism can do better or improve their marks by appearing in physical examinations, as COVID situation gets better or as the situation normalises or as the institutions think.

11;40 AM: CBSE to DECLARE Class 12th Results by July 31.

11:33 AM: AG KK Venugopal told Supreme Court that there may be a moderation committee to look into the difference in marking mechanism adopted by various schools to put all students as far as the awarding of final marks for class XII is concerned.

11:30 AM: CBSE told the Supreme Court that the Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in–

Class 10 (30% weightage)

Class 11 (30% weightage)

Class 12 (40% weightage)

11:26 AM: CBSE told the Supreme Court that the Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 (30% weightage) & Class 12 (40% weightage).

11:24 AM: CBSE submitted before Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks for Class XII exams. For class X & XI, marks in best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered. For Class XII, marks obtained in unit, term & practicals will be taken into account.

11:20 AM: CBSE has proposed its assessment formula for the evaluation of class 12 students. It has suggested that students be allotted marks for practicals as conducted by schools. For the theory part, it has suggested an average of class 10, 11, and class 12 pre-boards. Class 12 marks to be given highest weightage.

11:15 AM: CISCE is expected to announce the results by July 20.

11:13 AM: Court is also expected to comment on class 12 exams for state boards including Punjab, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh etc as well as on NIOS, reported News18.

11:11 AM: The hearing is taking place in digital mode. According to reports, the Court is expected to announce the final decision on CBSE, CISCE class 12 evaluation criteria today.

The final decision rests with SC.

11:05 AM: The much-awaited hearing has begun.

10:45 AM: The Supreme Court hearing to begin shortly. CBSE, CISCE boards will submit the class 12 assessment formula soon. Follow this blog for minute-to-minute updates.

9:47 AM: The Supreme Court hearing is awaited and students can expect a decision on the evaluation criteria of board exams 2021 in a week’s time.

9:44 AM: Students who have not performed well in pre-boards or internal assessment will be given an opportunity to improve their score in one subject of choice by appearing in CBSE Compartment Exams, said reports.



To Supreme Coart of India,

Sir, We the Students of India's State boards request to Honourable judges to take decision favouring students health and their Studies .We are tensed from many days…

We seek relief as soon as Possible..🙏🙏#SC_SaveStateBoardStudents — Scientific Shivam (@ScientificShiv1) June 16, 2021

9:15 AM: The Supreme Court while welcoming the government’s decision had wanted to know the criteria to be applied for evaluation of students. The CBSE wanted four weeks time, but the court said that would delay the process for students looking to study abroad and gave two weeks time. Now the CBSE board has to submit the formula for awarding marks to the students of class 12.

8:15 AM: Advocate Mamta Sharma left a positive note for students on Twitter ahead of the Supreme Court hearing, and urged them not to overthink.

“Dear Students, Stop Overthinking.. Life is not about just giving exams..Have faith and Stay Positive..Whatever happens, happens for the best; whether you accept it or not the most valuable lesson behind it is to make you stronger”

Dear Students, Stop Overthinking.. Life is not about just giving exams..Have faith and Stay Positive.. "Whatever happens, happens for the best; whether you accept it or not the most valuable lesson behind it is to make you stronger"#InspirationalQuotes #PositiveVibes — Mamta Sharma (@AdvMamtaSharma) June 16, 2021

8:05 AM: According to reports, the CISCE is expected to declare its Class 12 exam results by July 20. Reports also said that evaluation of the performance of students will be done on the internal marks for Classes 11 and 12.

6:55 AM: If reports are to believed, the final CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 is likely to be based on a 30-30-40 formula. While the latest pre-board test is likely to account for 40% of the weight in the final tally, Class 10 and Class 11 scores may contribute to the remaining share.



6: 50 AM: Senior officials of the CBSE have expressed hope that the evaluation criteria, which has been prepared on the basis of the report of the 12-member committee of experts, maybe released this week.

6: 45 AM: The CBSE had constituted a 13-member panel to submit its recommendations for the criteria to evaluate class 12 students whose exams were cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.