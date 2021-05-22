New Delhi: A final decision on conducting the CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Board exams 2021 is expected to be taken at a high-level virtual meeting on Sunday. Notably, all the States/UT Education Ministers, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders will meet at 11:30 tomorrow to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses. The meeting comes amid growing demands for the cancellation of the CBSE and ICSE class 12 board exams 2021 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in India. Earlier on May 17, Nishank had convened a similar meeting, however, no decision was taken then. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Big Announcement Likely Tomorrow After Nishank's High-Level Meeting At 11:30 AM. Read Details

Who Will Attend The High-Level Meeting on May 23?

The meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Union Minister for Women and Child, Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will also attend the meeting.

Finalisation of Class 12 Board Exam Dates, Entrance Tests on Cards

In a letter to various states/UTs, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ stated that the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers. The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning.

The letter also noted that COVID-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the Education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams.

“As the conduct of Class XII examinations impacts upon State Board exams and other entrance exams across the country, and to reduce uncertainty among students it is desirable that a considered decision-based on inputs of different State Governments and UT Administrations is taken about Class XII CBSE examinations in the interest of all the students across the country”, it added.

“Pour in Your Suggestions”

Pokhriyal also sought inputs from all the stakeholders – students, parents, teachers and others through Twitter. “Friends, I need “YOUR” valuable suggestions too. You can send them on my twitter handle”, he tweeted.

In view of the prevailing situation, almost all the State Education Boards, CBSE and ICSE had postponed their Class XII examinations. Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducting institutions had also deferred the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses.