New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), are likely to postpone the upcoming board examinations, said media reports. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Could be Ready by June 2021, Says Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

As the schools across the country have been shut for more than 7 months, the two national boards are reportedly considering postponing the examination by 45 – 60 days. However, a final decision would be taken only after the directives from the Education Ministry. Also Read - International Flights: 18 Destinations Where Indians Can Fly to; Countries Where Indians Can't Enter | Check Full List

A leading portal has reported that the officials are mulling the possibility of postponing the board examinations to May 2021. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: 1310 Special Trains Will Originate & Terminate in South Central Railway Zone During Festivals

The development comes after the Delhi government’s education department wrote to the CBSE, urging it not to conduct the board exams next year before May and further reduce syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the CBSE, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said due to the COVID-19 pandemic a major chunk of time of 2020-21 academic session (approximately seven months) could not be utilised for classroom teaching-learning process as schools in Delhi are closed till October 31.

“In order to provide students with a reasonable time to study in person in schools, it is requested that the ongoing academic session be extended beyond March and CBSE board exams be conducted not before May, 2021. Consequently, the next academic session may commence from July, 2021,” it added.