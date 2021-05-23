New Delhi: All eyes are set on a high-level meeting that will be held at 11:30 AM to discuss about the conduct of exams for Class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses like NEET, JEE Main amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the meeting will also be attended by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar. Also Read - CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Board Exams: Ministers in Huddle, All Eyes Set on Key Meet Today | LIVE

Ahead of the crucial meeting, India.com conducted a Twitter poll, asking should CBSE/ICSE Class 12 board exams be held? While more than 77 per cent of respondents voted in favour of the cancellation of exams, 21 per cent of people want the exams to be conducted. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE Likely To Hold Class 12 Exam Only For Major Subjects, Proposes 2 Options To Education Ministry

Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Manish Sisodia Holds LIVE Interaction With Teachers, Students | Watch

#CancelBoardExams #CancelExamSaveStudents Trend on Twitter

Meanwhile, students have started several Twitter campaigns with #CancelBoardExams and #CancelExamSaveStudents to intensify their demands. “We are simply putting student and parents life at risk. Allot marks based on school exams. If students want to improve marks can go for improvement. Risk will be reduced. College admission will be based on the entrance exams only. I hope government will understand”, a student tweeted.

Another student said that the government is forcing them against their wish. “One side you (government) are alerting us from third-wave and on the other hand you are forcing us to face it against our wish”, he wrote on Twitter.

“The situation is too dangerous…and it’s already too late…so the postponement is not the right decision….Please take decision in students favour and cancel our board exam…students are too depressed”, one of the students tweeted.

CBSE Proposes 2 Options

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed 2 options to the Education Ministry for conducting the Class 12 Board exams.

Under the first option, the CBSE has proposed exams for major subjects at designated centres. The second option is holding exams for the major subject exams at candidates’ respective schools, instead of designated centres. The board has stated that marks for minor subjects can be awarded on the basis of performance in major subjects.