CBSE, ICSE Evaluation Policy 2021 Latest Update: The Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the evaluation policy of CBSE and ICSE and said the process to assess the performance of the students is fair and reasonable. While hearing the matter, the apex court also dismissed petitions challenging the CBSE and ICSE decision to cancel examinations.

While hearing the matter on July 21, the CBSE and CISCE boards have told the Supreme Court that class XII board examination results would be declared by July 31 and the students, desirous of taking up the board examination physically of CBSE can do so between August 15 to September 15, subject to conducive pandemic situation.

Making its stand clear, the CISCE said its students can take improvement examinations which may commence from September 1, subject to the situation remaining conducive.

the CISCE also in affidavits filed by both the boards before the top court, said as per the scheme the results for Class XII Board Examination 2021 shall be declared by July 31.

On the other hand, the apex court was told by both Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) that they have amended their respective evaluation scheme to assess Class 12 students and incorporated a dispute resolution mechanism for the candidates who have any objections with regard to the results.

“I further say that regarding the date before which the optional examination for the candidates who are not satisfied with their assessment with the policy, the examinations for such candidates shall be conducted any time between August 15, 2021 to September 15, 2021, subject to conducive situation,” the affidavit filed by Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations in CBSE, said in the Supreme Court.

The CISCE also added in its affidavit that it will endeavour to hold the improvement examinations as expeditiously as possible after the declaration of the results. Subject to the situation remaining conducive and stable and declaration of results in a timely fashion, the improvement examinations should commence before September 1, 2021.

The CBSE said that it has complied with the direction given on June 17 by the top court which asked it to provide for a dispute resolution mechanism, in case the students apply for correction of the final result declared by the CBSE.

The Supreme Court had directed the CBSE to specify the timeline for declaration of the result and the date before which the optional examination will be conducted, subject to conducive situation and logistical constraints.

Class 12 marks linking portal activated:

In the meantime, the CBSE has activated an online portal on which schools have been asked to upload the marks obtained by their students. Developed by the IT department of CBSE, the portal features seven sections including a separate link to upload internal assessment marks, practicals, projects, date verification for class 10, class 11, and 12 theory marks.

As per latest updates, the online portal will automatically update marks obtained by students in class 10. “A system has also been developed for the computation of Class X component of marks based on result data available with the Board in case of students who passed their Class X Board from CBSE only. For other Boards, CBSE with the help of Regional Offices will collect result data from respective State Boards for the purpose of computation of Class X component (30%) of marks of Class XII. The system will also compute Class XI component (30%) and Class XII component (40%)” Dr Antriksh Johri, Director IT, CBSE, told News18.