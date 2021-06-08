CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has chalked out a detailed procedure of evaluation for Class 12 students after the crucial board exam 2021 was cancelled due to a coronavirus pandemic. In its latest notification, the CBSE decided to extend the last date of uploading marks of practical/project/internal assessment components to June 28 instead of June 11, while announcing that the remaining practical exams will be held online. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021: BIG Update On Practical Exams, Evaluation Students MUST Know

Many schools are yet to complete their practical examinations, which were scheduled to be held in offline mode before states ordered the closure of educational institutions due to the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in March.

"It has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the pandemic. Thus the schools with pending practical's/internal assessment are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload the marks by June 28", the CBSE circular read.

“No extension of the last date for uploading marks will be allowed further than June 28. Thus, schools are advised to complete all evaluations well before June 28 and upload the marks meticulously,” the circular added.

Meanwhile, CBSE will announce the evaluation process for the Class 12 board exam results by June 15.

Teachers, Parents Raise Concern as Students Panic Over CBSE Evaluation

The news of CBSE considering Class 11 marks broke the internet as students panicked all over the country. Teachers have been getting calls from students and their parents to ensure that the Class 11 marks do not affect the final board result. Many incidents from teachers of ‘favours’ and consideration requests were shared.

“I was really disturbed when one of the students who has been a top performer since Class 10 called, all worried about his marks in Class 11 first semester. The child in question had done several permutations and had come to the conclusion that if we were to include his marks of Class 11 half yearly score, he would lose precious 3 to 5 % in his aggregate! I had to counsel him for a good half hour not to worry and to wait for the criteria to come out!” a worried teacher of the Delhi Public School told Times Now.

Last week, the Centre had announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in to assert that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.