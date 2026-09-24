CBSE Issues warning to schools over incomplete requests, revises student detail correction rules

CBSE tightens student detail correction rules, asking schools to submit complete and certified documents.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/cbse-issues-warning-to-schools-over-incomplete-requests-revises-student-detail-correction-rules-8529560/ Copy

CBSE Issues warning to schools over incomplete requests, revises student detail correction rules | Image: X

CBSE Tightens Student Detail Correction Rules: The Central Board of Secondary Education has strictly instructed schools to submit complete, verified and certified documents for any changes, or their requests will be rejected. The board has also tightened rules for correcting students’ demographic details. In its official notification, it stated that educational institutions must ensure that demographic details of students are correct in admission forms, scholar registers, admission withdrawal registers and transfer certificates.