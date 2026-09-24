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CBSE Issues warning to schools over incomplete requests, revises student detail correction rules

CBSE tightens student detail correction rules, asking schools to submit complete and certified documents.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 24, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
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CBSE Issues warning to schools over incomplete requests, revises student detail correction rules | Image: X

CBSE Tightens Student Detail Correction Rules: The Central Board of Secondary Education has strictly instructed schools to submit complete, verified and certified documents for any changes, or their requests will be rejected. The board has also tightened rules for correcting students’ demographic details. In its official notification, it stated that educational institutions must ensure that demographic details of students are correct in admission forms, scholar registers, admission withdrawal registers and transfer certificates.

Read more: CBSE Sample Papers 2027: Board releases Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams sample papers on cbseacademic nic.in, deets inside

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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